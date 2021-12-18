Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Lyft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.76.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.92. Lyft has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $307,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,936 shares of company stock worth $1,399,779. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,626,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,368,480,000 after purchasing an additional 644,051 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 10.3% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,148,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $432,324,000 after buying an additional 669,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,588,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $353,102,000 after buying an additional 484,642 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 15.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $259,501,000 after buying an additional 640,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lyft by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $225,118,000 after purchasing an additional 115,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

