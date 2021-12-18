Lundin Gold Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LUG. National Bankshares cut their target price on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut their target price on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Lundin Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.91.

Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$9.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.90 and a 52-week high of C$12.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.83.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$240.19 million for the quarter.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

