Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Short Interest Update

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the November 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Lumos Pharma from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the third quarter worth $113,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 48.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 22.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMO opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $36.72.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

