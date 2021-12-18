Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 449 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.7% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.9% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $206.59 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.12.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

