Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Nasdaq by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 402,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,695,000 after purchasing an additional 33,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.75.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $201.07 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.28 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.45. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.49%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,150. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

