Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $157.46 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $161.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.11 and its 200 day moving average is $142.40. The firm has a market cap of $381.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.