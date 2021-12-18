Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after buying an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after buying an additional 107,728 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $267.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $161.78 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.26. The company has a market cap of $255.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.72.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

