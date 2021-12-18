Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 113 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 386,410 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,621,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,660,576,000 after purchasing an additional 184,725 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 112,080.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 127,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $913.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $138.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $921.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $899.42. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.