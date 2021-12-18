Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stake Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 26.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 17.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $384.66 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $437.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.72.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.74.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

