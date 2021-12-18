Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $87.00 price objective on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Louisiana-Pacific's shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, given favorable OSB prices and improving housing market backdrop. The company has been reaping benefits from solid demand from the U.S. residential market. Also, strategic business transformation, effective cash management and inorganic moves are likely to boost its performance in future. However, higher freight and transport costs along with rising input costs are concerns. The company expects OSB revenues to fall 30% sequentially. That said, earnings estimates for the current year have moved north in the past seven days, reflecting analysts' optimism surrounding its bottom-line growth potential.”

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.83.

NYSE LPX opened at $74.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.44. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,050,521 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $248,581,000 after buying an additional 161,376 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,669 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $220,482,000 after buying an additional 246,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,884,654 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $177,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,582,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $158,486,000 after purchasing an additional 505,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,766 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $133,286,000 after purchasing an additional 628,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

