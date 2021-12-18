Loki Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Loki coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,882.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,944.73 or 0.08414083 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.83 or 0.00317452 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $435.09 or 0.00928049 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010945 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00075063 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007667 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.26 or 0.00388749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.56 or 0.00269961 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.