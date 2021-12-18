LOCGame Reaches Market Cap of $6.89 Million (LOCG)

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. During the last seven days, LOCGame has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One LOCGame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LOCGame has a total market cap of $6.89 million and $1.24 million worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LOCGame

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio . The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame

LOCGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOCGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LOCGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

