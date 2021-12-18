Local Bounti (TSE:LOCL) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Hold

Local Bounti (TSE:LOCL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$0.85 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LOCL opened at C$0.78 on Thursday. Local Bounti has a 12-month low of C$0.71 and a 12-month high of C$7.50.

