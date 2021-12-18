loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Short Interest Up 48.0% in November

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 574,000 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the November 15th total of 387,800 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 834,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

LDI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

LDI traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.49. 2,020,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,549. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.30 million. loanDepot had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 2.43%. Analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 555,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,853,010.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 954,755 shares of company stock worth $6,504,255.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter valued at about $401,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter valued at about $406,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in loanDepot by 1,435.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

