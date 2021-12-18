Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 300 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 24.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 26.6% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 520.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $296,000.

Shares of BURL opened at $277.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $234.07 and a one year high of $357.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.08.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BURL. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.24.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

