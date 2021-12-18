Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 32.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

NYSE DD opened at $76.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

