Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,141,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,131,000 after buying an additional 458,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,566,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,906,660,000 after buying an additional 2,218,073 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,776,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,918,000 after buying an additional 151,757 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,221,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,984,000 after buying an additional 894,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,617,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,405,000 after buying an additional 427,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.54.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

