Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Crown were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Crown by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in Crown by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Crown by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 477,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,156,000 after acquiring an additional 109,463 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Crown in the third quarter worth about $12,555,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Crown by 69.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 20,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.80.

Crown stock opened at $106.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.70 and its 200 day moving average is $104.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.65 and a 52-week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. Crown’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

