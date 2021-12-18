Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,684,123,000 after buying an additional 151,057 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth about $752,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,163,000 after buying an additional 91,648 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,140,000 after buying an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,623,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.25.

NYSE:SWK opened at $183.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.65 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.75.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

