Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP opened at $168.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $173.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

