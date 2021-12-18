Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Markel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 429,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,116,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,463,000 after acquiring an additional 31,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Markel by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,981,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Markel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 185,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,417,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total transaction of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208 over the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKL. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,292.50.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,220.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $942.44 and a 12-month high of $1,343.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,273.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1,241.97.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

