Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $10.56 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Mosaic makes up about 2.1% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Mosaic worth $10,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 402.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 251,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 201,217 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 6.3% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 67,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 218,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

NYSE:MOS opened at $36.46 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.40%.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

