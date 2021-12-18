Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,278 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 1.4% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 2.5% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,461 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $48.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.83.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.