Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,617 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK opened at $75.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.65. The company has a market capitalization of $191.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 97.53%.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $11,856,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.