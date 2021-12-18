Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on Lithium Chile in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price target for the company.

LTMCF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.58. 86,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,167. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39. Lithium Chile has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.89.

Lithium Chile, Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile. Its projects include: Salar de Coipasa, Salar de Turi, Salar de Atacama, Salar de Helados, Salar de Talar and Salar de Ollage. The company was founded on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

