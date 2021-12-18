Liquity USD Price Reaches $1.00 (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $722.63 million and approximately $31.77 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00041542 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Liquity USD Coin Profile

LUSD is a coin. It was first traded on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

