Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Lindsay reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $6.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). Lindsay had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $153.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $130,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Lindsay during the third quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Lindsay by 586.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lindsay by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $146.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.33. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $122.92 and a fifty-two week high of $179.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

