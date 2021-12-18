Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to announce $4.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.70 billion. Lincoln National reported sales of $4.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year sales of $19.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.50 billion to $19.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.22 billion to $19.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNC. Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

NYSE:LNC opened at $65.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.05 and its 200-day moving average is $67.69. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $44.59 and a 1-year high of $77.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

In other news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 372,352 shares of company stock worth $27,359,947. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,843,000 after purchasing an additional 410,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,766,000 after buying an additional 46,729 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lincoln National by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,219,000 after buying an additional 314,291 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,968,000 after buying an additional 51,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Lincoln National by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,414,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,737,000 after buying an additional 192,932 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

