Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Trading Down 5.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $54.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lightspeed POS traded as low as $39.53 and last traded at $39.88. 160,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,086,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.39.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LSPD. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.31.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.71.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

