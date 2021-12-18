LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LFMD. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. LifeMD has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.69.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LifeMD will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bertrand Velge purchased 110,000 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $430,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies bought 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $30,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 301,002 shares of company stock worth $881,767 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFMD. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in LifeMD during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,986,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in LifeMD in the second quarter worth about $11,860,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after buying an additional 205,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeMD by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 732,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after buying an additional 24,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in LifeMD by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 512,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

