Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 425 ($5.62) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.95) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.21) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.81) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 432.50 ($5.72).

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 368.35 ($4.87) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.69 billion and a PE ratio of 32.60. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 229 ($3.03) and a one year high of GBX 420.03 ($5.55). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 365.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 339.42.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

