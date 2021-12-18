Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vistry Group (LON:VTY)

Vistry Group (LON:VTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,560 ($20.62) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VTY. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.14) to GBX 1,470 ($19.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.77) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.77) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,130 ($14.93) to GBX 1,260 ($16.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistry Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,343 ($17.75).

Shares of LON VTY opened at GBX 1,133.50 ($14.98) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,146.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,196.04. Vistry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 825.77 ($10.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The company has a market cap of £2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 11.99.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

