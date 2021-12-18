Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for SolGold (LON:SOLG)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SolGold (LON:SOLG) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.74) price objective on shares of SolGold in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.74) price objective on shares of SolGold in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

SOLG opened at GBX 25.60 ($0.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £587.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27. SolGold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19.82 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 25.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

