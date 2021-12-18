Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Trading Down 6.4%

Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.62 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.62 ($0.03). 8,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 726,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.80 ($0.04).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.23. The company has a market cap of £7.43 million and a P/E ratio of -7.10.

Lexington Gold Company Profile (LON:LEX)

Lexington Gold Ltd focuses on the exploration and development of gold projects in the United States. It holds interest in the four projects that covers a combined area of approximately 1,550 acres in North and South Carolina, the United States. The company was formerly known as Richland Resources Ltd and changed its name to Lexington Gold Ltd in December 2020.

