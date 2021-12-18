Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lennar were worth $15,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $175,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 53,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 64.7% during the second quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 36.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $105.84 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.17.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.81.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

