Lendingblock Price Hits $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Lendingblock has a total market capitalization of $4.70 million and approximately $178.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lendingblock coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lendingblock has traded down 50.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00041379 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.13 or 0.00205939 BTC.

Lendingblock Profile

Lendingblock (LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,097,391 coins. The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendingblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

