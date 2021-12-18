Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s share price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.64. 17,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,024,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LTCH. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Get Latch alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Latch, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Latch by 151.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Latch Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.