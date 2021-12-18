Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) to report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Largo Resources’ earnings. Largo Resources reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Largo Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Largo Resources.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Largo Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

NYSE LGO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,774. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Largo Resources has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $537.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Largo Resources by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

