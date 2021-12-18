Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Position Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 558.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth about $68,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LAMR opened at $115.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.36. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $123.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

