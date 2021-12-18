La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 2.26. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 177,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $664,018.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $746,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 21.9% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 41,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $49,000.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

