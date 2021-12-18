LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Grows Stock Holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) by 112.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,977 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.43% of AST SpaceMobile worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Broad Run Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth about $23,363,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth about $5,151,000. 52.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASTS opened at $8.41 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $25.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

