LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Acquires Shares of 2,481 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.73.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $107.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.79 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.88. The company has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 291.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

