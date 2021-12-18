Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Hits Market Cap of $493,064.55

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $493,064.55 and approximately $31,953.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0519 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (CRYPTO:KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

