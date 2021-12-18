Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

KHNGY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised Kuehne + Nagel International to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.00.

OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day moving average is $67.17. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

