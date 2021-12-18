Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 930 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,273 shares of company stock worth $3,273,660. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $391.55 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $252.02 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.30. The company has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.90.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

