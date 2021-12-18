Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $398,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 257.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 35,469 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.40. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

