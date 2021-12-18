Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in AstraZeneca by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,945 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,589,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,553,000 after purchasing an additional 759,134 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,580 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,660,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,958,000 after purchasing an additional 243,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in AstraZeneca by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

AZN stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $173.56 billion, a PE ratio of 87.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

