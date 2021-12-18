Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 212.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 31.1% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 64.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HMC. TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $27.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.02%.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

