Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 38 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kingfisher Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $490.83.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $487.12 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $496.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.30.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

