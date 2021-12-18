Kingfisher Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 11,500 Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

PSLV stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.